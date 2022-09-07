Barcelona take on Viktoria Plzen at Camp Nou in Barcelona for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Camp Nou in Barcelona. The spanish team is one of the big favorites but there are still doubts about their attack strategy and their current squad. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Barcelona are back in the big tournament after a poor results last season where they were humiliated in a couple of games. In the past edition Barcelona could barely stay in the third spot of Group E and the team could not reach the knockout stage.

Viktoria Plzen qualified to the group stage because they played well during the second qualifying round and won against HJK and in the third round against Sherriff Tiraspol 2-4.

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen: Kick-Off Time

Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 7 at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Australia: 5:00 AM September 8

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM September 8

Barbados: 3:00 PM

Belize: 1:00 PM

Botswana: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Burundi: 9:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Ethiopia: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Gambia: 7:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM September 8

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Lesotho: 9:00 PM

Liberia: 7:00 PM

Malawi: 9:00 PM

Malta: 9:00 PM

Mauritius: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Namibia: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Pakistan: 12:00 AM September 8

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Rwanda: 9:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Sudan: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM September 8

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

United Kingdom: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 9:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Stan Sport

Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Barbados: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Brazil: TNT Brasil, HBO Max

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: DAZN

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 6, LiveScore App, BT Sport App

Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 254

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety

Lesotho: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Malawi: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico: HBO Max

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf, RTL 7

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Rwanda: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv App

South Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 3, DStv Now, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 6, LiveScore App, BTSport.com

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Univision NOW, VIX+, UniMás, Paramount+ , TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App

Zambia: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now