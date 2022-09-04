In a 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage game, Napoli will face Liverpool. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Napoli will play against Liverpool in a 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this UCL game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

A new edition of the UEFA Champions League begins, the best club competition in the world, and a game of great interest will take place in the group stage. On one side will be hosts Napoli, who last season finished in the third place in Serie A and currently lead with 11 points together with with AC Milan.

On the other hand, there will be a team that does not require any introduction. It is undoubtedly one of the best teams in Europe that, although its start in the Premier League has not been the most auspicious, is undoubtedly a candidate to win all the competitions it plays. None other than the last UCL runners-up, Liverpool.

Napoli vs Liverpool: Date

This between Napoli and Liverpool for the UEFA Champions League group stage phase will be played at the Stadium Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy this Wednesday, September 7 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Napoli vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Napoli vs Liverpool

This UEFA Champions League group stage game between Napoli and Liverpool can be seen in the United States on Paramount + (free trial) and on DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options: VIX+, ViX.

