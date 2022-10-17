Barcelona will play against Villarreal for the Matchday 10 of La Liga. Here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Barcelona will look to put the derby defeat behind them when they host Villarreal at the Camp Nou. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the Us on FuboTV (free trial).

Last Sunday, October 16, Barcelona visited Real Madrid for Matchday 9. Both teams were undefeated in La Liga, and had also left some doubts after their performances in the UEFA Champions League, so it was difficult to predict a winner. However, the “Merengues” were far superior.

Now the "Cules" want to return to victory, although they do not have an easy game. Although their performances have not been dazzling, they are a solid team capable of giving big teams a surprise. The "Yellow Submarine" need the points to be able to enter the qualification zone for the Europa League.

Barcelona vs Villarreal: Date

This game corresponding to Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 La Liga season between Barcelona and Villarreal that will take place at the Camp Nou will be played on Thursday, October 20 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Barcelona vs Villarreal: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Barcelona vs Villarreal

The game that Barcelona and Villarreal will play for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 La Liga season will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes.

