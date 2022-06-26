Xavi Hernandez knows he needs first-class players to make Barcelona a top team again, and the club officials will seek to fulfill his demands. The Cules are working on signing a defender.

Barcelona continue to design the squad for the 2022-2023 season. The Cules' objective is clear: they want to return to being a top team and to make a great performance in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League.

Xavi Hernandez knows that he needs to have players of the highest level to make that possible. The team will start the preseason on July 4, and the coach aims to do so with new signings. Barcelona would have secured two signings, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessié.

However, Xavi assured that his team needs to have two top players for each position, and team officials are working to fulfill his demands. Barcelona's priority are to sign Robert Lewandowski, but the 42-year-old coach knows that his team needs to upgrade in other areas of the pitch, which is why Barcelona are working on signing a defender.

Xavi's main defensive priority

Jules Kounde seemed to have everything agreed to become Chelsea's new player, but Barcelona stepped in, and the Frenchman has apparently changed his mind. In addition, it is believed that Thomas Tuchel would opt to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.

Kounde is Xavi's top defensive priority and according to reports, Kounde wants to change teams for next season and would be keen on a move to Barcelona. However, the signing is far from easy. The Cules have a large debt that does not allow them to spend too much money.

As repored by Sport, Barcelona have already proposed to Sevilla the possibility of including players in the deal and also the option of a loan with a compulsory purchase option in the summer of 2023, but both proposals were rejected.

If the 23-year-old does leave, Sevilla want it to be in exchange for money. Julen Lopetegui's side are seeking €65,000,000 for Kounde. After Barcelona's Extraordinary Assembly approved the proposals presented by the directors to reactivate the Club's economy, it is expected that the Cules will bid for the player, but they do not plan to spend so much money.

The Frenchman was a key player last season for Lopetegui, playing 41 of a possible 44 games. Kounde is under contract with Sevilla until June 2024 and according to Transfermarkt, has a market value of 60,000,000 euros.