Xavi Hernandez put Barcelona back on their feet, leading his beloved club to a long-awaited LaLiga title last season. However, this is just the beginning for the Spanish coach, who wants to take the team even higher.

While Barca’s progress in the domestic league has been interesting, they have yet to be competitive in Europe again. After failing to get past the group stage in consecutive years, Xavi aims his side challenges for the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2023-24.

The front office has been doing everything it could to help the manager, having pulled off a number of signings to upgrade his squad. Recently, the Catalan side confirmed the return of an academy product.

Barcelona bring back academy graduate Oriol Romeu

On Wednesday, Barcelona announced the signing of Oriol Romeu, who was part of the La Masia program from 2004 to 2011, when he was sold to Chelsea. After many years abroad, the Spanish midfielder is returning home.

The 31-year-old signed a contract until June 2026 and will have a €400 million release clause. Now, Romeu is back as an experienced player who could fill in a huge vacancy left by Sergio Busquets, who joined Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Romeu became Barca’s third signing this summer, joining the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Iñigo Martinez as the new faces in Xavi’s squad for the 2023-24 campaign.