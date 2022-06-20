Barcelona aim to get back to domestic and European prominence next season, which is why Xavi Hernandez expects to improve his squad in the summer. In fact, the Cules even tried to snatch a Real Madrid target.

The mood has changed for the better in Barcelona with the arrival of Xavi Hernandez in November last year. When the club icon returned, Barca seemed lost, but only in a couple of months, they showed signs of progress with the new coach.

Even so, the 2021-22 season was still disappointing for the La Liga giants, who had to settle with clinching a UEFA Champions League berth and finished trophyless for the first time in many years.

Xavi and club president Joan Laporta know there’s still a lot of work to do to get Barca back to the top, which is why Barca are already working to strengthen their roster in the summer transfer window. Unfortunately, one of their targets has already turned them down in favor of lifelong rivals Real Madrid.

Antonio Rudiger says Barcelona showed interest in him

For months, Antonio Rudiger made big headlines as his contract with Chelsea was up at the end of the season. The German defender ended up signing for Real Madrid for nothing, but he had previously drawn interest from other European giants, including FC Barcelona.

"Yes, there was interest from Barcelona," Rudiger said in his introductory press conference as a Real Madrid player on Monday, as quoted by ESPN. "But I told my brother it was Real or nothing."

Rudiger’s contract talks with Chelsea have stalled for a long time, which is why Real Madrid knocked his door months before the Premier League club confirmed he wouldn’t sign a new deal. Rudiger said that he made up his mind a couple of months ago.

"The first time there was contact it wasn't really myself, it was my agent," Rudiger added. "That was in September last year. The second time, when I spoke directly with Mister [Carlo] Ancelotti, was in April. That was the most important moment. That was when I made my choice."

Real Madrid are in a much better spot than Barcelona right now, which may explain why Rudiger snubbed the Catalans. But this summer, Barca will try to do whatever it takes to challenge for the most important trophies again.