Boca Juniors will visit Barracas in what will be Matchday 4 of the Argentine League. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

Boca Juniors will seek to reach the top of the standings when they visit Barracas in what will be Matchday 4 of the Argentine League. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

The “Xeneizes” recovered in Matchday 3 from the loss suffered against Central Cordoba in Santiago del Estero the previous weekend, beating Tigre 5-3 in what was undoubtedly the most interesting game of that Matchday. With 6 points they were only one of the leaders, and that is why the team from La Boca will try to reach the top of the standings.

In the case of Barracas Central, they had a bad start with two draws and one loss, numbers that are not encouraging for a team that is looking to get a lot of points so as not to have to suffer with relegation (although at the moment they are quite far). And while they are needed, against a strong team like Boca, a draw might not be a bad result.

Barracas vs Boca Juniors: Match Information

Date: Sunday, June 19, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Islas Malvinas Stadium, Floresta, Argentina

Live Stream: Paramount+

Barracas vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Barracas vs Boca Juniors: Storylines and Head-to-Head

These two teams will play their first professional game, so it will be the beginning of the statistics between them. They had faced each other in the Copa de la Liga, although that competition is a National Cup; and there are also 4 matches from the amateur era for a total of 5 games, all of them won by Boca Juniors.

The last confrontation was in the first phase of the Copa de la Liga (that is, not a League confrontation and that is why this Matchday will be the first) and then it was a 2-0 victory for the "Xeneizes" with goals from Dario Benedetto (2).

How to watch or live stream Barracas vs Boca Juniors in the US

The game that Barracas Central and Boca Juniors will play this Sunday, June 19 at the Islas Malvinas Stadium, Floresta, Argentina for the Matchday 4 of 2022 Argentine League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: ViX.

How to watch Barracas vs Boca Juniors anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

Barracas vs Boca Juniors: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Boca Juniors are the favorite with -185 odds, while Barracas Central have +500. A tie would finish in a +290 payout.

DraftKings Barracas Central +500 Tie +290 Boca Juniors -185

*Odds via DraftKings