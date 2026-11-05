Bayer Leverkusen vs Olympique Marseille: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Europa League game on November 5, 2026

Bayer Leverkusen host Olympique Marseille at the BayArena on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Europa League league phase. Both clubs are looking to strengthen their European campaigns, so find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Bayer Leverkusen vs Olympique Marseille Tournament UEFA Europa League Date Thursday, November 5, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA, UniMás Live Stream Fubo, Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Olympique Marseille in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch the game live on Fubo and Paramount+, which carries CBS Sports’ English-language coverage of the competition. The match is also listed on CBS Sports Network.

For Spanish-language coverage, TUDN USA and UniMás are among the listed broadcast options. The game is also available through TUDN.com, Univision NOW, the TUDN App and ViX.

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Can I watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Olympique Marseille for free?

Yes, eligible new subscribers may be able to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Olympique Marseille for free through Fubo‘s five-day free trial.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Bayer Leverkusen enter Matchday 4 with an opportunity to extend their perfect start to the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League. The German side have collected nine points from their first three matches, winning 2-0 against Celje, 4-0 against Lech Poznan and 2-0 against OFI Crete.

Aleix Garcia of Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Source: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

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Those results put them second in the 36-team league-phase standings, behind Benfica on goal difference. Even more impressively, Carles Martinez‘s team are the only club in the competition that have yet to concede a goal.

Marseille, meanwhile, arrive in Germany under considerable pressure. Their European campaign has started with three consecutive defeats: a 4-1 loss against Besiktas, a 1-0 defeat to Olympiacos and another 1-0 loss against Sturm Graz. With no points and only one goal scored, the French club sit 34th in the standings, putting their chances of reaching the knockout rounds in danger.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Olympique Marseille: Predicted Lineups

Bayer Leverkusen (4-2-3-1): Janis Blaswich; Miguel Gutierrez, Facundo Medina, Jarell Quansah, Lucas Vazquez; Aleix Garcia, Enzo Fernandez; Afonso Moreira, Malik Tillman, Jonas Hofmann; Patrik Schick.

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Olympique Marseille (4-2-3-1): Jeffrey de Lange; Ulisses Garcia, Nayef Aguerd, Bamo Meite, Timothy Weah; Geoffrey Kondogbia, Tochukwu Nnadi; Igor Paixao, Angel Gomes, Amine Harit; Amine Gouiri.

What time is the Bayer Leverkusen vs Olympique Marseille match?

The Bayer Leverkusen vs. Olympique Marseille match kicks off on Thursday, November 5, at 3:00 PM ET at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM