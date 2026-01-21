Where to watch Olympique Marseille vs Liverpool in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Olympique Marseille and Liverpool will face each other in the league stage Matchday 7 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

This matchup carries significant stakes for both sides, with Liverpool pushing to strengthen their bid for a direct spot in the round of 16. The Reds sit on 12 points and remain just outside the top eight on goal difference, a gap they can close with a win.

Olympique Marseille, meanwhile, arrive with 9 points knowing their margin for error is slim, as a loss would put their chances of reaching even the round of 32 in serious jeopardy, setting the stage for a tense and competitive contest.

When will the Olympique Marseille vs Liverpool match be played?

Olympique Marseille square off with Liverpool this Wednesday, January 21, in the league stage Matchday 7 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Olympique Marseille vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Olympique Marseille vs Liverpool in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Olympique Marseille and Liverpool Catch all the action live on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN and ViX.