Olympique Marseille vs Olympiacos: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Europa League game on October 15, 2026

Olympique Marseille host Olympiacos at the Stade Vélodrome in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League league phase. After contrasting opening results, both sides are looking for valuable points. Find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Olympique Marseille vs Olympiacos Tournament UEFA Europa League Date Thursday, October 15, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+, ViX

How to watch Olympique Marseille vs Olympiacos in the USA

In the United States, Olympique Marseille vs. Olympiacos will be available to stream live on Paramount+ and ViX on Thursday. Both platforms are listed as streaming options for this UEFA Europa League fixture.

Can I watch Olympique Marseille vs Olympiacos for free?

There is no confirmed free live-streaming option for Olympique Marseille vs. Olympiacos in the United States. Paramount+ and other authorized services may require paid subscriptions to access live Europa League coverage.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Olympique Marseille and Olympiacos meet on Thursday, October 15, in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League league phase. Marseille will have home-field advantage at the Stade Velodrome, but both clubs have important reasons to pursue all three points after their opening matches.

Amine Harit of Olympique de Marseille during the UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD1 match (Source: Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Marseille began its European campaign with a difficult 4-1 defeat away to Besiktas on September 17. The French side entered this fixture looking to recover from that setback and improve its position in the league-phase standings. A victory at home would be particularly valuable as Marseille prepares for a demanding run of European matches.

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Olympiacos, meanwhile, opened with a 2-1 win over Jagiellonia on September 16. The Greek club therefore arrived in France with three points already secured and an opportunity to strengthen its position in the competition. Another positive result would help Imanol Alguacil’s side build momentum before its upcoming match against Sparta Prague.

Olympique Marseille vs Olympiacos: Predicted Lineups

Olympique Marseille (4-2-3-1): Jeffrey de Lange; Ulisses Garcia, Nayef Aguerd, CJ Egan-Riley, Timothy Weah; Himad Abdelli, Tochi Nnadi; Amine Harit, Angel Gomes, Keyliane Abdallah; Neal Maupay.

Olympiacos (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega; Bruno Onyemaechi, Lorenzo Pirola, Panagiotis Retsos, Manolis Saliakas; Remo Freuler, Santiago Hezze; Gelson Martins, Chiquinho, Jota Silva; Diego Gonzalez.

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What time is the Olympique Marseille vs Olympiacos match?

Olympique Marseille vs. Olympiacos kicks off on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. The match is scheduled for 9:00 PM local time in Marseille, France.