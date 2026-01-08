Where to watch PSG vs Marseille live in the USA: 2025 Trophee des Champions

PSG and Marseille will face against each otherin the 2025 Trophee des Champions. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

The 2025 Trophee des Champions delivers must-watch drama as French soccer’s fiercest rivalry takes center stage in another edition of Le Classique, with Paris Saint-Germain entering as the clear favorites to lift the trophy.

While PSG hasn’t matched the overwhelming dominance of last season, the Parisian powerhouse still boasts elite talent and strong momentum, making them the team to beat. Standing in the way are Olympique Marseille, eager to spoil the party and seize a statement victory against their bitter rivals.

When will the PSG vs Marseille match be played?

PSG play against Marseille this Thursday, January 8, for the 2025 Trophee des Champions. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM (ET).

Igor Paixao of Olympique Marseille – Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

PSG vs Marseille: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch PSG vs Marseille in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025 Trophee des Champions clash between PSG and Marseille in the USA on Fubo. Other options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.