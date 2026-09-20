Olympique Marseille vs PSG: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Ligue 1 game on September 20, 2026

Olympique Marseille host PSG at the Orange Vélodrome in Matchday 5 of Ligue 1, with both clubs looking to reverse early-season struggles. Find out how to watch Le Classique live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Olympique Marseille vs PSG Tournament Ligue 1 Date Sunday, September 20, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Olympique Marseille vs PSG in the USA

The match will be available to viewers in the United States on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español. Fans who prefer streaming can watch Marseille vs PSG through Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Can I watch Olympique Marseille vs PSG for free?

Yes, eligible viewers can watch Olympique Marseille vs PSG for free through a Fubo free trial. The platform currently advertises a 5-day free trial on its featured Sports + News, Pro, Elite and Latino plans.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

This first Le Classique of the 2026-27 Ligue 1 season arrives on Matchday 5 with both Marseille and PSG looking to improve their early league positions. PSG entered the weekend in eighth place with eight points, while Marseille were 13th with six points after the opening four matches. The two clubs were separated by only two points heading into the derby.

Ousmane Dembele of PSG during the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1 match (Source: Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Marseille began the campaign with a 4-0 home victory over Strasbourg but then suffered three consecutive Ligue 1 defeats: 2-0 against Monaco, 3-2 against Paris FC and 1-0 against Rennes. PSG, meanwhile, picked up their first Ligue 1 win of the campaign in their most recent outing, beating Brest 1-0 away from home through a fifth-minute goal from Ferran Torres.

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The matchup also carries plenty of recent history. Marseille ended a 14-year wait for a home victory over PSG in last season’s Ligue 1 meeting at the Velodrome, winning 1-0. PSG responded by winning the Trophee des Champions and later producing a 5-0 victory over Marseille in the February Classique, their biggest win in the history of the rivalry, according to Ligue 1’s official preview.

Olympique Marseille vs PSG: Predicted Lineups

Olympique Marseille (4-2-3-1): Jeffrey de Lange; Emerson Palmieri, Nayef Aguerd, CJ Egan-Riley, Tim Weah; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Himad Abdelli; Igor Paixao, Angel Gomes, Amine Harit; Amine Gouiri.

PSG (4-3-3): Matvey Safonov; Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, Warren Zaire-Emery; Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembele.

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What time is the Olympique Marseille vs PSG match?

The match kicks off on Sunday, September 20, at 2:45 PM ET. For viewers across the United States, here are the local start times: