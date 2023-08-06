Last April, a report from Bild sparked a scandal for Bayern Munich. During the second half of the game against Manchester City, in the first leg of the Round of 16 at the Champions League, Leroy Sane had a big discussion with Sadio Mane.

Sane blamed the star from Senegal for the result of a play and then everything exploded. Sadio Mane wasn’t happy after the complaint and, inside the locker room, the striker decided to hit Leroy Sane in the mouth. Sane tried to answer, but eventually he was stopped by his teammates.

As a consequence, Bayern Munich left Sadio Mane out of the next team’s game against Hoffenheim and punished him with a fine. Now, a new controversy might appear when Mane has already left Germany to join Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr.

Sadio Mane’s team makes big accusations against Bayern and Leroy Sane

Sadio Mane’s PR manager, Bacary Cissé, had shocking revelations during an interview with After Foot RMC. His words represent a historic accusation against Bayern Munich and Leroy Sane by affirming the German player racially insulted Mane.

“Yes, indeed. I can’t enter into certain details. That’s why I said there was ingratitude from Bayern’s part. It’s crazy! If Sadio Mane’s skin colour bothered Leroy Sane, it also bothered the people in charge at Bayern, because they didn’t understand why they would have to pay this kind of money to this guy”.

According to Mane’s team, the one to blame for the incident is the German player. “Bayern were ungrateful. They were paying an African all this money and that hurt them. Everyone with a knowledge of European football knows that Leroy Sane is a very condescending guy, while Sadio is very calm and has shown that everywhere he played. Sane has exceeded the limits”.

Furthermore, Cissé is convinced the media clearly took sides on the matter. “Many wrong things were said about what happened. Many ‘dirty’ things came out from the German press. They sided with Sane against Sadio. They said Sadio was fined €500k, which is a lie.”