Thomas Tuchel’s seat is burning, fans, pundits, and even players are looking hard at the former Chelsea manager as his run at Bayern Munich this season has been a major disaster.

Bayern has lost 4 games in the Bundesliga this season and are second in the league table, a league they usually have wrapped up at this time of year. Bayern Leverkusen is the sensation of the season, undefeated and eight points clear of Bayern Munich who are on a two-game losing streak.

The German giants still have the Champions League to fight for but are currently down 1-0 to Italian side Lazio, the second leg is set for March 5th, the question remains if Thomas Tuchel will make it.

Who is Bayern Munich’s surprise candidate to take over?

According to The Sun, former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could step in and is reported to be willing to make major changes if he is given the job.

The 50-year-old last coached in 2021 when he was at the helm of Manchester United and posted a 91-40-37 record and was runner up in the Europa League in 2020/21.

David de Gea is reported to be one of Solskjaer’s top targets with Manuel Neuer reportedly considering retirement at the end of the current season.

Solskjaer has won three championships as a manager all with Molde where he began his coaching career in two stints.