Bayer Munich are on the verge of losing everything in the 2022-2023 season. Check out the club's final decision regarding Thomas Tuchel and his future.

Bayern Munich seemed to have everything under control with Julian Nagelsmann as coach just a few weeks ago. First place in the Bundesliga, alive in the DFB Pokal and the best team in the Champions League with eight wins in eight matches after eliminating a powerhouse such as PSG with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Then, in an unexpected turn of events, the front office led by Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic decided to fire Nagelsmann to bring Thomas Tuchel. It was a sudden reaction just before the final and most important stretch of the season.

Thomas Tuchel arrived to Munich following a very controversial sacking from Chelsea. Now, Bayern have lost the top spot in the Bundesliga and they're eliminated from the Champions League and the German Cup. Read here to find out if this might cost Tuchel his recent job.

Will Thomas Tuchel be sacked from Bayern Munich?

So far, the answer from Bayern's fron office is no. Though the situation is critical, Thomas Tuchel is a long-term project and there are no signs of change. However, the numbers are just amazing. Julian Nagelsmann lost three time in 37 matches and Tuchel has he same number of defeats in just 7 games.

Oliver Kahn, Bayern's CEO, confirmed the final decision during an interview with Bild. "Thomas Tuchel is the last person we have to discuss. He's trying everything to take the boys forward. I won't resign. My only goal is to bring an end to the season with league title and then really attack again in the new season."

So, even if Thomas Tuchel loses everything for Bayern in a span of a few weeks, he will be the man in charge for the 2023-2024 season. The latest reports point out that his priority is to sign a new striker as Sadio Mane wasn't the answer to replace Robert Lewandowski.