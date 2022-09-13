The German giants want to make a big splash signing at striker to properly replace the Polish goal machine. According to reports Bayern has their eyes set on a top Premier League striker.

Bayern needs to replace over 340 goals left behind by Robert Lewandowski, who took his show to FC Barcelona. Bayern have had a rather rough start, by their standards, to the Bundesliga season with three wins and three draws. They have tied their last three games but did get a commanding road win against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

Thomas Müller has been left to pick up the scoring slack playing up top but has returned with 1 goal in six matches. Last season the talented attacking midfielder scored 8 goals all season. Sadio Mané has also been used up top, but it is clear that Bayern Munich need an experienced striker.

Now according to The Sun, Bayern Munich may have found that striker and he plays in the Premier League for Tottenham. That striker is Harry Kane and here are the details of this potential transfer.

Harry Kane being observed by Bayern Munich

According to the report Kane is ‘tempted’ at the prospects of moving to Bayern Munich given that his Spurs contract is winding down. According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenburg, Bayern Munich are already in talks with Kane's agent over a possible move to the club next summer.

Club chief Oliver Kahn has also stated that Kane is a top priority for the German giants. Kane has been attached to Spurs since 2009 and after a few loan spells asserted himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

Kane has 253 goals in 393 games but unfortunately has fallen short on winning silverware at the club. Kane has long been wanting to win championships as a next step in his career. Kane’s current contract runs out next season.