Why aren’t Manuel Neuer, Jamal Musiala playing today for Bayern vs Dortmund in 2026-27 Bundesliga Matchday 8?

Bayern Munich play a huge game in Matchday 8 in Bundesliga against Borussia Dortmund, but won't count with neither Manuel Neuer nor Jamal Musiala.

The biggest fixture on the Bundesliga calendar arrives this Saturday as Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker at the Allianz Arena. The stakes could not be higher, with both sides deadlocked at 17 points at the top of the table. However, the home team won’t be able to line up Manuel Neuer and Jamal Musiala.

Bayern officially enter Matchday 8 occupying first place courtesy of an imposing +19 goal difference. Dortmund sit right behind in second place, trailing only on tiebreakers after an equally dominant 5-2-0 unbeaten start to their domestic campaign.

However, Bayern will contest this pivotal first-place showdown severely shorthanded. Neither club captain Manuel Neuer nor attacking talisman Jamal Musiala will take part in Saturday’s showdown, forcing manager Vincent Kompany to reshuffle his starting lineup.

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Why is Manuel Neuer not playing for Bayern vs Dortmund?

Neuer misses Der Klassiker as he battles persistent tendon irritation and fluid buildup in his foot. The 40-year-old goalkeeper initially attempted to power through the discomfort during Bayern’s 2-2 Champions League draw against Arsenal, but the issue flared up again in training. Bayern’s medical staff opted to rest the veteran captain to prevent long-term structural complications.

🗣️ 𝗔𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗸𝘀 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗻𝗲𝘄𝘀 💬



“The game comes too early for Manuel Neuer. He's still got some pain in his foot. Jo Kimmich has had two individual sessions and will train with the team for the first time today. We'll then see with him.” pic.twitter.com/E54YLWlHUB — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) October 30, 2026

His absence strips Bayern of their most experienced leader and an elite keeper between the posts. In his place, 23-year-old backup Jonas Urbig gets the start under intense pressure. Urbig lacks Neuer’s world-class distribution and veteran presence, putting huge responsibility on Bayern’s backline to handle Dortmund’s relentless high press style.

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Why is Jamal Musiala not playing for Bayern vs Dortmund?

Musiala remains sidelined while completing his rehabilitation from a torn muscle fiber in his right thigh. The 23-year-old playmaker picked up the soft-tissue tear on international duty with Germany in late September, which forced him to withdraw from camp.

Losing Musiala removes the creative star of Bayern’s attacking third. Musiala excels at gliding through tight defensive spaces and opening up passing lanes for Ballon D’Or winner Harry Kane. Without his individual brilliance and close-control dribbling, Bayern will rely far more heavily on its wingers. If not, they won’t be able to break down Dortmund’s compact block.

Key takeaways

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are deadlocked at 17 points atop the Bundesliga.

atop the Bundesliga. Goalkeeper Jonas Urbig gets the start for Bayern Munich in place of Manuel Neuer.

for Bayern Munich in place of Manuel Neuer. Jamal Musiala remains sidelined with a torn muscle fiber in his right thigh.