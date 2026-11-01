Boca Juniors vs River Plate: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Liga Profesional game on November 1, 2026

Boca Juniors host River Plate at La Bombonera in the 15th round of the 2026 Liga Profesional Clausura. With both Argentine giants approaching a crucial stage of the competition, find out how to watch the Superclasico live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Boca Juniors vs River Plate Tournament Liga Profesional Date Sunday, November 1, 2026 Time 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT TV Channels Fox Deportes Live Stream Fubo, Fanatiz, Fox One, ViX

How to watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch the Superclasico live through Fubo, Fanatiz, FOX Deportes, ViX and FOX One.

Can I watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate for free?

Viewers in the United States may be able to watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate for free through Fubo, which lists the Superclasico on FOX Deportes and advertises a 5-day free-trial offer.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Boca Juniors and River Plate will meet in the 267th edition of the Superclasico, with both clubs looking to strengthen their positions ahead of the Clausura playoffs. The encounter is the interzonal matchup of the 15th round, the penultimate date of the regular season, making the three points particularly valuable as the competition approaches its decisive stage.

Players of Boca Juniors pose for a team photo (Source: Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images)

Boca arrive in a strong position. After 14 matches, Rodolfo Arruabarrena‘s team sits third in Group A with 27 points, having recorded seven victories, six draws and just one defeat. The Xeneize also occupy the top spot in the 2026 annual standings with 57 points, alongside Argentinos Juniors. Their latest league result was a 1-0 victory over Independiente.

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River, meanwhile, are fourth in Group B with 23 points after seven wins, two draws and five losses. Leonardo Ponzio‘s side comes into the match after defeating Racing Club 1-0 at the Monumental, with the result providing an important boost before visiting their biggest rivals.

However, the Millonario also have a significant objective in the annual standings: they are seventh with 52 points, three behind Velez Sarsfield, who occupy the last position currently associated with qualification for the 2027 Copa Libertadores.

There is also a recent result for River to avenge. Boca won the previous Superclasico 1-0 at the Monumental on April 19, 2026, with Leandro Paredes scoring the decisive goal from the penalty spot. That victory extended Boca’s advantage in the historical head-to-head record, which stands at 94 wins for the Xeneize, 88 for River and 84 draws across 266 official encounters.

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Boca Juniors vs River Plate: Predicted Lineups

Boca Juniors (4-3-3): Alvaro Montero; Lautaro Blanco, Facundo Herrera, Lautaro Di Lollo, Leandro Lozano; Milton Delgado, Leandro Paredes, Santiago Ascacibar; Alan Velasco, Miguel Merentiel, Leonel Flores.

River Plate (4-3-1-2): Santiago Beltran; Francisco Ortega, Nicolas Otamendi, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Gonzalo Montiel; Tomas Galvan, Lucas Silva, Tobias Andrada; Thiago Almada; Lucas Beltran, Angel Correa.

What time is the Boca Juniors vs River Plate match?

The Boca Juniors vs River Plate match kicks off on Sunday, November 1, at 1:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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