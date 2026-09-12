Borussia Dortmund vs SC Paderborn: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Bundesliga game on September 12, 2026

Borussia Dortmund host SC Paderborn at Signal Iduna Park in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 Bundesliga, with both sides looking to build momentum early in the season. Here’s how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Borussia Dortmund vs SC Paderborn Tournament Bundesliga Date Saturday, September 12, 2026 Time 9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT TV Channels Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, Peacock, Fandango, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs SC Paderborn in the USA

Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Paderborn will be available to watch in the USA on Telemundo. For viewers who prefer streaming, Fubo, Peacock and Fandango offer the match in English, while Telemundo Deportes En Vivo provide Spanish coverage.

Can I watch Borussia Dortmund vs SC Paderborn for free?

Yes! Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Paderborn can be watched legally for free on Fubo in the United States. The platform currently offers a 5-day free trial, which can be used to watch the match.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Borussia Dortmund enter the clash with SC Paderborn as one of the Bundesliga’s early front-runners, having won their first two league matches against Hamburg and Hoffenheim to collect six points.

Niko Kovac’s side is also coming off a 3-2 Champions League victory over Villarreal, with Serhou Guirassy scoring twice, so another win at Signal Iduna Park would keep Dortmund firmly in the early title race while extending their perfect Bundesliga start.

Marcel Sabitzer and Julian Ryerson of Borussia Dortmund (Source: Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

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For Paderborn, the challenge is very different. The promoted side has collected just one point from its opening two Bundesliga games and is still searching for its first league goal of the season after a 0-0 draw against Mainz and a 1-0 defeat to Freiburg.

A positive result in Dortmund would therefore represent a major early statement for Ralf Kettemann’s team, while Dortmund will be expected to capitalize on the gap in form and avoid dropping points after a demanding midweek European fixture.

Borussia Dortmund vs SC Paderborn: Predicted Lineups

Borussia Dortmund (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Ramy Bensebaini, Waldemar Anton, Joane Gadou; Daniel Svensson, Joey Veerman, Jobe Bellingham, Julian Ryerson; Ethan Nwaneri, Fabio Silva; Serhou Guirassy.

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SC Paderborn (3-5-2): Nahuel Noll; Mattes Hansen, Tjark Scheller, Antonis Horst; Raphael Obermair, Gabriel Vidovic, Santiago Castaneda, Laurin Ulrich, Laurin Curda; Rayan Philippe, Marvin Pieringer.

What time is the Borussia Dortmund vs SC Paderborn match?

Borussia Dortmund vs SC Paderborn kicks off on Saturday, September 12, at 9:30 AM ET. The Bundesliga’s official fixture database lists the game for 3:30 PM CET at Signal Iduna Park, while its U.S. broadcast schedule confirms the 9:30 a.m. ET.

Eastern Time: 9:30 AM

Central Time: 8:30 AM

Mountain Time: 7:30 AM

Pacific Time: 6:30 AM