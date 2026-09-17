Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Copa Libertadores game on September 17, 2026

Flamengo host Independiente del Valle at the Maracana in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. The Brazilian champions take a 2-0 lead into the decisive clash. Find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle Tournament Copa Libertadores Date Wednesday, September 17, 2026 Time 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle in the USA

Flamengo vs. Independiente del Valle will be available live in the United States on beIN SPORTS, with the match also available to stream through Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Can I watch Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle for free?

Eligible viewers can watch Flamengo vs. Independiente del Valle for free through a 5-day trial of Fubo. The company notes that trial availability can vary by plan and can be discontinued.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Flamengo return to the Maracana with a 2-0 advantage over Independiente del Valle from the first leg, putting the defending Copa Libertadores champions in control of the quarterfinal series. Bruno Henrique and Leo Pereira scored in Quito, where Flamengo also ended Independiente del Valle’s unbeaten home record in the 2026 competition.

The Ecuadorian side now needs to win by two goals to force a penalty shootout or by three to reach the semifinals, while Flamengo advances with any other result.

Flamengo players pose for photo prior to the Brasileirao 2026 27th-round match (Source: Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

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The stakes are particularly high for both clubs. Flamengo have lost only once across the current Libertadores campaign and have spent just 13 minutes and 54 seconds trailing, representing 1.7% of their total playing time in the tournament.

The Brazilian side also has a strong home record in knockout matches: it has advanced from six of the seven Libertadores ties in which it won the first leg away from home, including each of the previous five.

Independiente del Valle, however, has won four CONMEBOL matches away against Brazilian opposition, giving the Ecuadorians a notable piece of history to draw on as they attempt to overturn the deficit.

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Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle: Predicted Lineups

Flamengo (4-2-3-1): Agustin Rossi; Emerson Royal, Danilo, Leo Ortiz, Ayrton Lucas; Jorginho, Erick Pulgar; Carrascal, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Samuel Lino; Pedro.

Independiente del Valle (4-1-4-1): Aldair Quintana; Daykol Romero, Mateo Carabajal, Richard Schunke, Layan Loor; Jordy Alcivar; Aron Rodriguez, Hugo Quintana, Junior Sornoza, Emerson Pata; Carlos Gonzalez.

What time is the Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle match?

Flamengo vs. Independiente del Valle kicks off on Thursday, September 17, at 8:30 PM ET. The match is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Brasilia time at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro. For viewers across the United States, here are the local start times:

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