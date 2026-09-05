Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Bundesliga game on September 5, 2026

Hoffenheim host Borussia Dortmund at the SNP Arena in Matchday 2 of the Bundesliga after contrasting opening weekends. Find out how to watch the German clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Tournament Bundesliga Date Saturday, September 5, 2026 Time 9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT TV Channels Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO Live Stream Fubo, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock and Fandango

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA

Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch in the United States through Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock and Fandango.

Can I watch Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund for free?

Fubo offers a free trial option for Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund. The official match listing specifically advertises the Bundesliga fixture with a “$0 Today” option and says users can try the service for free and cancel at any time.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund arrive at the second matchday of the 2026/27 Bundesliga season with very different objectives after their opening fixtures. Hoffenheim lost 3-2 away to Cologne on August 29, leaving Christian Ilzer’s side without a point, while Dortmund opened their campaign with a 2-0 home victory over Hamburg.

Leon Avdullahu of Hoffenheim during the Bundesliga match (Source: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

The match is also an early test of Hoffenheim’s ambitions for the new campaign. The Sinsheim club finished fifth in the 2025/26 Bundesliga, just one point outside the top four, and will compete in the UEFA Europa League this season.

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Ilzer has overseen a significant turnaround since taking charge in November 2024, transforming Hoffenheim from a relegation contender into a team targeting European soccer and now hoping to push into the Champions League places.

For Dortmund, the stakes are tied to a much more immediate challenge: building on last season’s second-place finish and closing the gap on Bayern Munich. BVB collected 73 points in 2025/26 and secured Champions League soccer, so another strong start would be important for Niko Kovac‘s team as it attempts to compete for the Bundesliga title.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund: Predicted Lineups

Hoffenheim (4-3-3): Oliver Baumann; Bernardo, Albian Hajdari, Ozan Kabak, Vladimir Coufal; Wouter Burger, Leon Avdullahu, Patrick Wimmer; Adam Daghim, Adam Hlozek, Tim Lemperle.

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Borussia Dortmund (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Luca Reggiani, Waldemar Anton, Joane Gadou; Daniel Svensson, Felix Nmecha, Jobe Bellingham, Julian Ryerson; Maximilian Beier, Konstantinos Karetsas; Serhou Guirassy.

What time is the Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund match?

The Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund match kicks off on Saturday, September 5, at 9:30 AM ET. The Bundesliga and DFB both list the official German kickoff at 3:30 PM local time in Germany.

Eastern Time: 9:30 AM

Central Time: 8:30 AM

Mountain Time: 7:30 AM

Pacific Time: 6:30 AM