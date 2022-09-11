Bayern Munich will play against Barcelona in a group stage game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League. Here, you can take a look at the lineups of both teams for this exciting game.

Bayern Munich will receive Barcelona in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage phase. Here you will find the lineups of both teams for this game. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada.

It will undoubtedly be one of the most attractive games of Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage. Two teams that this season can go far face each other. In the case of the visitors, they have not yet shown a level to be one of the main candidates, but that may change with the next games.

Bayern Munich have been demonstrating a high level, beyond a few bad games and, like every year, they are one of the main candidates, especially with the arrival of Senegalese Sadio Mane, who showed an enormous level of adaptation to the Bavarian team. It will undoubtedly be an important game in the most difficult group of this 2022/2023 edition.

Bayern Munich possible lineup

Bayern wont' have Kingsley Coman and Bouna Sarr for this match, although Sane and Sadio Mane are expected to return to the bottom third of the field, as well as Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez.

So, compared to the team that beat Inter 2-0 last week there would only be one change, with Gnabry coming on for Coman, with Mane playing as center forward.

Bayern Munich probable starting XI: Neuer; Pavard, De Ligt, L Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Sabitzer; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Mane

Barcelona possible lineup

Barcelona will be able to count on all its players, including Sergi Roberto who had not been against Cadiz over the weekend due to a muscular problem. Kounde would be the right back. Gavi and Pedri are set to appear alongside Sergio Busquets in midfield, and Raphinha would form part of the attacking trident.

Barcelona probable starting XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, E Garcia, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele

