Bayern vs Bochum: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023/2024 Bundesliga in your country

Bayern will receive Bochum this Saturday, September 23 in a game valid for the Matchday 5 of the 2023/2024 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Following a 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen, where they displayed a slight edge, Bayern Munich‘s streak of consecutive victories in the Bundesliga came to an end. Now, they have 10 points of 12. This year, the Bavarian team has exhibited greater solidity, and they are determined to cement their position at the summit of the domestic championship.

To achieve this, they will need to secure a victory against Bochum, a team that has yet to register a win in the league, accumulating 3 draws and 1 loss, placing them perilously close to the relegation zone. Bochum will be aiming to secure at least one point to distance themselves from that uncomfortable place.

Bayern vs Bochum: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Canada: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 8:00 AM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 1:00 AM (September 17)

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Philippines: 9:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Bayern vs Bochum: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Bangladesh: SonyLIV

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sportklub 8 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 5

Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Greece: Nova Sports 3

India: SonyLIV, JioTV

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Max

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 5 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Sportclub 8

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: Come on, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: ESPN+