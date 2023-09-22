Bayern will receive Bochum this Saturday, September 23 in a game valid for the Matchday 5 of the 2023/2024 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Following a 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen, where they displayed a slight edge, Bayern Munich‘s streak of consecutive victories in the Bundesliga came to an end. Now, they have 10 points of 12. This year, the Bavarian team has exhibited greater solidity, and they are determined to cement their position at the summit of the domestic championship.
To achieve this, they will need to secure a victory against Bochum, a team that has yet to register a win in the league, accumulating 3 draws and 1 loss, placing them perilously close to the relegation zone. Bochum will be aiming to secure at least one point to distance themselves from that uncomfortable place.
Bayern vs Bochum: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 11:00 PM
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Canada: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 1:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 8:00 AM
Kenya: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 1:00 AM (September 17)
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Philippines: 9:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Bayern vs Bochum: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Bangladesh: SonyLIV
Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sportklub 8 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 5
Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Greece: Nova Sports 3
India: SonyLIV, JioTV
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Max
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 5 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Sportclub 8
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: Come on, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
USA: ESPN+