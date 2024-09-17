Bayern vs Dinamo Zagreb: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich will take on Dinamo Zagreb in their league phase opener on Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 season. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming the match online, we’ve got all the details to ensure you don’t miss a minute of the action in your country.
Bayern Munich, perennial title contender, are set to make their debut in the competition. Last season saw one of the worst versions of the Bavarian giants in recent memory, as they failed to secure any silverware. However, the team looks revitalized, and their impressive start to the current Bundesliga campaign signals that Bayern are back and ready to compete for every trophy this season.
Their first test comes against Dinamo Zagreb, a strong side but clear underdogs in this matchup. While Bayern are favorites, the Croatian club knows the significance of securing a good result against such a formidable opponent. Dinamo will likely approach the game with intensity, aiming to cause an upset and take advantage of any opportunity Bayern may give them.
Bayern vs Dinamo Zagreb: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (September 18)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 18)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 18)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 18)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 18)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Bayern vs Dinamo Zagreb: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: myCANAL, tabii, Canal+ Live 4
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, tabii, DAZN1 Germany
India: JioTV, tabii, Sony LIV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, tabii
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, tabii, Sky Sport 254
Malaysia: sooka, tabii, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: Max, tabii, Cinemax
Netherlands: tabii, Ziggo Sport 5
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 3 Portugal, tabii
South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: Movistar+, tabii, Movistar Champions League 3
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 3
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 2
USA: Paramount+, ViX