Bayern vs Dinamo Zagreb: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Bayern will host Dinamo Zagreb in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage, including complete match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Bayern Munich will take on Dinamo Zagreb in their league phase opener on Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 season. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming the match online, we’ve got all the details to ensure you don’t miss a minute of the action in your country.

[Watch Bayern vs Dinamo Zagreb live in the USA on Paramount+]

Bayern Munich, perennial title contender, are set to make their debut in the competition. Last season saw one of the worst versions of the Bavarian giants in recent memory, as they failed to secure any silverware. However, the team looks revitalized, and their impressive start to the current Bundesliga campaign signals that Bayern are back and ready to compete for every trophy this season.

Their first test comes against Dinamo Zagreb, a strong side but clear underdogs in this matchup. While Bayern are favorites, the Croatian club knows the significance of securing a good result against such a formidable opponent. Dinamo will likely approach the game with intensity, aiming to cause an upset and take advantage of any opportunity Bayern may give them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bayern vs Dinamo Zagreb: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (September 18)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 18)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 18)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 18)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 18)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

see also Kylian Mbappe to face his brother with Real Madrid in 2024-25 UEFA Champions League

Bayern vs Dinamo Zagreb: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: myCANAL, tabii, Canal+ Live 4

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, tabii, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, tabii, Sony LIV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, tabii

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, tabii, Sky Sport 254

Malaysia: sooka, tabii, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: Max, tabii, Cinemax

Netherlands: tabii, Ziggo Sport 5

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 3 Portugal, tabii

South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar+, tabii, Movistar Champions League 3

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 3

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 2

USA: Paramount+, ViX