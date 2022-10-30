Bayern Munich will play against Inter Milan in what will be the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this game.

Bayern Munich will receive Inter Milan in the last Matchday of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this game. Remember that you can follow all the action of this game in the US on Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada.

This will be a game between two great teams from Europe, but sadly it will not have the interest that these confrontations usually have. It is that group G finished defining the previous Matchday. And in fact, no matter what the results are in the last Matchday matches, the standings will not change.

Bayern Munich with 15 points will be leaders, although they could of course finish with a perfect score. They have a 5-point difference over Inter so, in case of defeat, they would still be leaders. In turn, the Italian team has 6 points more than Barcelona, so they will not lose their second place and will play the round of 16.

Bayern probable lineup

Bayern will have several casualties for this game: Bouna Sarr, Lucas Hernández, Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller. Matthijs de Ligt is in doubt due to a problem he had against Mainz and would be replaced by Benjamin Pavard.

Bayern possible starting XI: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Pavard, Davies; Sabitzer, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Mane; Choupo-Moting.

Inter probable lineup

Dalbert, Marcelo Brozovic and Gabriel Brazao will be unavailable due to injury, although the rest of the squad is fit. However, Inzaghi could take advantage of Kristjan Asllani and Francesco Acerbi, and rest Alessandro Bastoni and Hakan Calhanoglu.

Inter possible starting XI: Onana; Skriniar, De Vrij, Acerbi; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, L Martinez.

