Bayern Munich and Leipzig will face each other this Saturday, August 12 in what will be the 2023 German Super Cup final. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
An opportunity to kick off the season in optimal fashion presents itself for two of the German teams bearing the most promising prospects for the future. On one front, it will be Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga champions whose final Matchday triumph was nothing short of exhilarating.
The customary dominance exerted by the Bavarian outfit in Germany experienced a slight hiatus during the 2022/2023 season. Among those who capitalized on this shift was Leipzig, who clinched the DFB-Pokal championship. Presently, they seek to secure a second trophy, pitted against the favorites Bayern.
Bayern vs Leipzig: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (August 13)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (August 13)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (August 13)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (August 13)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (August 13)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (August 13)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (August 13)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (August 13)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Bayern vs Leipzig: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sport club 3 Croatia
Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, ran.de, Sat.1, Sky Go
Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
India: SONY TEN 2, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
International: onefootball
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football
Israel: Sports 1
Italy: SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport 253
Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Serbia: SportKlub 3 Serbia
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+, let’s go
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football
Switzerland: Sat.1 Schweiz, Sky Sport Top Event
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra
USA: ESPN+