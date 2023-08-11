Bayern vs Leipzig: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 German Super Cup Liga in your country

Bayern Munich and Leipzig will face each other this Saturday, August 12 in what will be the 2023 German Super Cup final. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

An opportunity to kick off the season in optimal fashion presents itself for two of the German teams bearing the most promising prospects for the future. On one front, it will be Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga champions whose final Matchday triumph was nothing short of exhilarating.

The customary dominance exerted by the Bavarian outfit in Germany experienced a slight hiatus during the 2022/2023 season. Among those who capitalized on this shift was Leipzig, who clinched the DFB-Pokal championship. Presently, they seek to secure a second trophy, pitted against the favorites Bayern.

Bayern vs Leipzig: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (August 13)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (August 13)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (August 13)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (August 13)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (August 13)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (August 13)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (August 13)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (August 13)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Bayern vs Leipzig: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sport club 3 Croatia

Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, ran.de, Sat.1, Sky Go

Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: SONY TEN 2, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

International: onefootball

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport 253

Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Serbia: SportKlub 3 Serbia

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+, let’s go

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

Switzerland: Sat.1 Schweiz, Sky Sport Top Event

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

USA: ESPN+