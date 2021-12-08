Bayern and Mainz will clash off at Allianz Arena in the 15th round of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Bayern vs Mainz: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 15 of Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayern will host Mainz at the Allianz Arena in Munich in the 15th round of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. Here you will find when and how to watch this German league soccer match in the US.

This will be their 31st Bundesliga meeting. No surprises here as Bayern Munich have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 22 games so far; Mainz have celebrated a victory five times to this day, and the remaining three matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on April 24, 2021, when the 05ers shocked the Bavarians with a 2-1 win at home, at the Mwa Arena in Mainz in the 2020-21 Bundesliga season It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Bundesliga season.

Bayern vs Mainz: Date

The 2021-22 Bundesliga Round 15 game between Bayern and Mainz will be played on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Bayern vs Mainz: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 AM

CT: 8:30 AM

MT: 7:30 AM

PT: 6:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Bayern vs Mainz for Bundesliga 2021-22

The game to be played between Bayern and Mainz on the 15th round of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in the United States.