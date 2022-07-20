A high-caliber international friendly match will take place in the United States when Germany's Bayern Munich clashes with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Find out in this story how, when and at what time to watch this fantastic game.

This duel to be held in U.S. territory confronts not only two of the most prestigious teams in the sport, but also the current champions of the Bundesliga and the Premier League of England. In addition, being in full preseason phase, both Nagelsmann's Bayern and Guardiola's City will want to give their all on the field to make the most of the preparation match.

This duel to be held in U.S. territory confronts not only two of the most prestigious teams in the sport, but also the current champions of the Bundesliga and the Premier League of England. In addition, being in full preseason phase, both Nagelsmann's Bayern and Guardiola's City will want to give their all on the field to make the most of the preparation match.

The last time the world witnessed a Bayern Munich vs Manchester City was in 2018, as part of the International Champions Cup in 2018. The match held in Miami culminated in a 3-2 win for the English side. The most recent occasion on which they met in an official match was in 2014, in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2014-2015.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City: Date

The international friendly between Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and English Premier League champions Manchester City will take place on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City:

The match will also be broadcast on ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN, and CITY+.