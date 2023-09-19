Bayern vs Manchester United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Bayern will face off against Manchester United this Wednesday, September 20 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Bayern vs Manchester United online in the US on Fubo]

The group stage of the Champions League is in full swing, promising an exhilarating tournament featuring some of the globe’s top-tier teams. Among these teams, two indisputable powerhouses face each other in this match, each with a storied history in the Champions League. On the Bayern Munich side, they perennially contend for the title, and this season will surely not be different.

While their Bundesliga start has been sturdy, it may not reach the levels of dominance seen in previous years. Meanwhile, Manchester United didn’t enjoy the most auspicious start in the Premier League, yet the Champions League‘s unpredictable nature leaves room for rapid turnarounds.

Bayern vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (September 21)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 21)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 21)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 21)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 21)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 21)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 21)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 21)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Bayern vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+, ESPN Play Sur

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: VTM 2, Pickx+ Sports 2, Club RTL, RTL Play, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil, TNT Go, Estadio TNT Sports, GUIGO

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: HRT 2

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD, MEGA Channel

India: SONY TEN 2, SonyLIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Virgin TV Go, Virgin Media Two, discovery+, BBC Radio 5 Live, LiveScore App, TalkSport Radio UK, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Arena

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 4

Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 2 Live, Blue Sport, Blue Zoom, Blue Sport D 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App, discovery+, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN.com.