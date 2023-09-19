Real Madrid vs Union Berlin: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Real Madrid will receive Union Berlin this Wednesday, September 20 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Union Berlin online in the US on Fubo]

It is the beginning of the Champions League for one of the teams that is always a candidate to win the tournament, none other than Real Madrid, the top winner of the UCL. They are seeking redemption following their defeat in the 2022/2023 edition when Manchester City clearly outperformed them.

Their opponents will be Union Berlin, a team embarking on a historic journey, marking their debut in the competition after a stellar performance in the 2023/2024 Bundesliga season. They understand they are not the favorites against Real Madrid, but they are determined to give their all and potentially spring a surprise.

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 3:45 AM (September 21)

Bangladesh: 10:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 6:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:45 PM

Greece: 7:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Indonesia: 12:45 AM (September 21)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 11:45 AM

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Malaysia: 12:45 AM (September 21)

Mexico: 10:45 AM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 5:45 AM (September 21)

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Philippines: 12:45 AM (September 21)

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 12:45 AM (September 21)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 8:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: Next Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: GUIGO, HBO Max, TNT Brasil, Estádio TNT Sports, TNT Go

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland TNT Sports 1, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Arena, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max, TNT Go

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+, Movistar Plus+, Movistar Champions League 3

Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 1, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1 Live, Blue Sport, 3 Plus TV

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN.com, ViX, Univision NOW, TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN USA.