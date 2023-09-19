Real Madrid will receive Union Berlin this Wednesday, September 20 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is the beginning of the Champions League for one of the teams that is always a candidate to win the tournament, none other than Real Madrid, the top winner of the UCL. They are seeking redemption following their defeat in the 2022/2023 edition when Manchester City clearly outperformed them.
Their opponents will be Union Berlin, a team embarking on a historic journey, marking their debut in the competition after a stellar performance in the 2023/2024 Bundesliga season. They understand they are not the favorites against Real Madrid, but they are determined to give their all and potentially spring a surprise.
Real Madrid vs Union Berlin: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 3:45 AM (September 21)
Bangladesh: 10:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 6:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 4:45 PM
Greece: 7:45 PM
India: 10:15 PM
Indonesia: 12:45 AM (September 21)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 11:45 AM
Kenya: 7:45 PM
Malaysia: 12:45 AM (September 21)
Mexico: 10:45 AM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 5:45 AM (September 21)
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Philippines: 12:45 AM (September 21)
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 12:45 AM (September 21)
South Africa: 6:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 8:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Union Berlin: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Belgium: Next Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 2
Brazil: GUIGO, HBO Max, TNT Brasil, Estádio TNT Sports, TNT Go
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD
India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland TNT Sports 1, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Arena, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max, TNT Go
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+, Movistar Plus+, Movistar Champions League 3
Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 1, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 1 Live, Blue Sport, 3 Plus TV
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN.com, ViX, Univision NOW, TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN USA.