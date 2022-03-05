Bayern Munich will face Salzburg at the Allianz Arena for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this UCL game in the US and Canada.

The game for the first leg ended with an unexpected 1-1. Bayern Munich were huge favorites to win that game, even as a visitor, but Salzburg managed to get a draw that, although it obviously doesn't guarantee them anything, allows them to continue dreaming of giving the biggest surprise of this round of 16 of UEFA Champions League.

On the side of Bayern Munich, they know that they are the favorites to win this game and the round of 16 series against an opponent who showed that they can complicate them, so overconfidence would be a mistake. Currently in the Bundesliga they are the leaders with a difference of 9 points over the second, Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern vs Salzburg: Date

This second leg game for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League between Bayern Munich and Salzburg that will take place at the Allianz Arena will be played on Tuesday, March 8 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Bayern vs Salzburg: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Bayern vs Salzburg

The game that Bayern and Salzburg will play for the round of 16 the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial), and in if you are in Canada, on DAZN. Other options: Galavision, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra.

