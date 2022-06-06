Belarus take on Azerbaijan at Stadion Karadorde in Novi Sad for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Belarus vs Azerbaijan: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Belarus and Azerbaijan meet in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Stadion Karadorde in Novi Sad. The visitors haven't won a game for a long time, this could be their first chance. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Belarus started the Nations League with a winning streak that showed the team's good form for this tournament but things were different during their first game as they lost to Slovakia 0-1.

Azerbaijan have not won a game for more than a year, the last time they won one was on June 2, 2021 against Belarus in an International Friendly that ended 2-1. After that victory Azerbaijan lost nine games and drew another two.

Belarus vs Azerbaijan: Date

Belarus and Azerbaijan play for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Monday, June 6 at Stadion Karadorde in Novi Sad. The home team lost a game against the visitors a year ago, but the visitors are having the worst possible time with a big losing streak.

Belarus vs Azerbaijan: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Belarus vs Azerbaijan at the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, Belarus and Azerbaijan at the Stadion Karadorde in Novi Sad on Monday, June 6, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is VIX.

