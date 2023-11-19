Belgium vs Azerbaijan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers in your country

On the grand stage of 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers, Belgium stands as a towering giant, a force to be reckoned with, while Azerbaijan remains a fledgling contender, eager to prove its mettle at Stade Roi Baudouin in Bruxelles. This upcoming encounter between these two nations promises an intriguing clash of styles and ambitions.

Belgium are already qualified for the final tournament, they have five wins within Group F and two draws, so far they are in the second spot with 17 points while the first spot is taken by Austria with 19 points.

Azerbaijan are in the 4th spot within the group, but they still have time to reach the next round through the play-offs. They know that Estonia and Sweden are no longer competing for anything important, so Azerbaijan must take the initiative to score more points.

Belgium vs Azerbaijan: Kick-Off Time

Belgium and Azerbaijan play for the 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers on Sunday, November 19 at Stade Roi Baudouin in Bruxelles. This game is more than just a clash of individual talents; it is a battle between two teams on different trajectories. Belgium, seeking to maintain its dominance and cement its place among the elite, faces an Azerbaijan side hungry to prove its worth and upset the established order.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM November 20

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM November 20

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 AM November 20

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM November 20

Mexico: 11:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM November 20

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM November 20

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM

Belgium vs Azerbaijan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: VTM 2, VTM GO, La Une

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN Canada

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

France: L’Equipe Web, L’Equipe, Free, Molotov

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, JioTV

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport Calcio, RaiPlay, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, ViX, FOX Sports App