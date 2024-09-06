Belgium vs Israel: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Belgium face Israel in the League A Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Here's how and where you can catch the action live online from various regions around the globe.

Israel are set to make history as they participate in the League A, a rare opportunity for a nation not traditionally seen as a soccer powerhouse. Despite the challenges ahead, Israel will face three of Europe’s top teams, with the main goal being to avoid relegation. While their prospects are modest, the Israelis hope to capitalize on every chance to prove their mettle on the continental stage.

On the other side, Belgium enters the competition as heavy favorites. With high expectations, the Belgians are eager to start strong and secure an early victory. However, they are well aware that even a lesser-known opponent like Israel can pose unexpected threats, and they know not to take anything for granted.

Belgium vs Israel: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 7)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 7)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 7)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 7)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 7)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Tai Baribo of Israel – IMAGO / Just Pictures

Belgium vs Israel: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD

Belgium: RTL Play, VTM GO, VTM RTL, TVI

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD

International: UEFA.tv

Israel: 5Sport

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX

