UEFA Nations League

Belgium vs Israel: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Belgium face Israel in the League A Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Here's how and where you can catch the action live online from various regions around the globe.

Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium
© IMAGO / BSR AgencyKevin De Bruyne of Belgium

By Leonardo Herrera

Belgium will play against Israel in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage, kicking off their League A campaign. Here’s how you can watch the action unfold, whether on TV or through live streaming in your region.

[Watch Belgium vs Israel online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Israel are set to make history as they participate in the League A, a rare opportunity for a nation not traditionally seen as a soccer powerhouse. Despite the challenges ahead, Israel will face three of Europe’s top teams, with the main goal being to avoid relegation. While their prospects are modest, the Israelis hope to capitalize on every chance to prove their mettle on the continental stage.

On the other side, Belgium enters the competition as heavy favorites. With high expectations, the Belgians are eager to start strong and secure an early victory. However, they are well aware that even a lesser-known opponent like Israel can pose unexpected threats, and they know not to take anything for granted.

Belgium vs Israel: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 7)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 7)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 7)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 7)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 7)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Belgium vs Israel: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD
Belgium: RTL Play, VTM GO, VTM RTL, TVI
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD
International: UEFA.tv
Israel: 5Sport
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

