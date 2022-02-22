Benfica will play against Ajax at the Estádio da Luz for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream this UCL game in the US and Canada.

Benfica and Ajax will face each other at the Estádio da Luz this Wednesday, February 23 for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Here you can check out the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the US on Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

The Dutch are one of only three teams to go through the first round by winning all their games (the other two being Liverpool and Bayern Munich). Their good performance has generated good expectations and that is why they are the main favorites to win this UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Benfica, on the other hand, are the least favorites to advance to the next round. However, there is one detail that should not be overlooked: this team was able to advance to the round of 16 after being in a very difficult group together with Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Dinamo Kiev. The Portuguese stayed in second place, relegating the "Culés", so they are a team that can cause a surprise, as they did by leaving Barcelona out.

Benfica vs Ajax: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Benfica vs Ajax: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Benfica vs Ajax: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history, these two rivals have faced 7 times, with Ajax dominating the statistics. The Dutch got 4 wins against only 1 for Benfica and there were also 2 draws. The last duel between them for the UEFA Champions League was in the 2018-2019 edition in the group stage, with a 1-0 victory for Ajax and a 1-1 draw.

How to watch or live stream Benfica vs Ajax the US and Canada

The match between Benfica and Ajax for the round of 16 of the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options: Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, Galavision, TUDN App, TUDN.com.

Benfica vs Ajax: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Ajax are unsurprisingly the favorite with 1.80 odds, while Benfica have 4.33. A tie would finish in a 3.70 payout.

BetMGM Benfica 4.33 Tie 3.70 Ajax 1.80

*Odds via BetMGM