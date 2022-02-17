With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reaching the final stages of their careers, Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is making his way to be considered the world's best and is on pace to break a Champions League record.

In the summer of 2017, Liverpool made one of the best decisions in recent years by signing Mohamed Salah from AS Roma. The $46 million fee proved to be a real bargain shortly after the winger moved to Anfield.

Having failed to shine at Chelsea a few years before, the Egyptian superstar had an impressive return to the Premier League, scoring 149 goals in 232 appearances and winning the Golden Boot twice.

Besides, Salah played a pivotal role in the Reds' successes over the last few years, cementing his status as one of the world's best players. At 29, the winger is on pace to overtake Cristiano Ronaldo in an incredible UEFA Champions League stat.

Mohamed Salah could break this Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League record

Even though the Egyptian idol has a lot of work to do to tie the Portuguese in Champions League titles won, he is not that far from taking an impressive feat away from him. Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for the most consecutive away goals scored in the Champions League with 12, something he achieved while he played at Real Madrid.

With his goal against Inter Milan in Liverpool's 2-0 win in the first leg of the 2021-22 Champions round of 16, Mohamed Salah made it eight straight away matches getting on the scoresheet.

Therefore, now he is just four goals shy to tie Ronaldo's record and five away from breaking it. However, Salah won't be able to do so this campaign as there are not enough games left. Even if Liverpool make it to the final, they would play just two more away matches in the quarter and semifinals. But, even though he'd have to wait, it might be just a matter of time before Salah breaks the record if he continues like this.