Benfica and Ajax will face each other at the Estádio da Luz for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US and Canada. You can watch it in the US on Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

Ajax are the favorites to win this UEFA Champions League Round of 16. In the group stage they were one of the three teams (together with Liverpool and Bayern Munich) that won their 6 games scoring 20 goals and conceding 5. In addition, in the Eredivise they are leaders with a difference of 5 points over PSV.

Benfica, although they are the least favorites, are also a team against which you should not be overconfident. They gave the surprise in their group by taking the second place above Barcelona (who for this reason must play in the Europa League), so the Portuguese will go in search of a new surprise.

Benfica vs Ajax: Date

This game for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League between Benfica and Ajax will take place at the Estádio da Luz will be played on Wednesday, February 23 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Benfica vs Ajax: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Benfica vs Ajax

The game that Benfica and Ajax will play for the round of 16 of the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial), and in if you are in Canada you watch it on DAZN. Other options: Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, Galavision, TUDN App, TUDN.com.

