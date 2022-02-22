According to ESPN, UEFA are monitoring the situation taking place on the Ukrainian border and have already begun thinking about moving the final from Saint Petersburg.

Unfortunately, things have begun to intensify on the Ukrainian border as in the last 24 hours the European Union has issued a notice to impose stringent sanctions on Russia after Russian president Vladimir Putin stated on Monday that Russia now recognize the independence of Ukrainian regions Donetsk and Luhansk. On Tuesday as a result of Putin sending troops near Ukraine's borders the United States and Germany have already imposed sanctions with the US banning "new investment, trade, and financing by U.S”, and Germany cutting off a crucial natural gas pipeline connecting Germany to Russia.

When it comes to soccer this news has hit home at UEFA, who according to sources at ESPN, are considering moving the Champions League final slated for May 28th at Krestovsky Stadium in Russia. No decision has been made yet but the brass in UEFA is monitoring the political situation carefully.

In the last two seasons UEFA has been forced to move the UEFA Champions League final on short notice, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and UEFA officials feel that given those experiences moving the final from Russia should not present any major issues, yet.

Where would UEFA move the Champions League final?

According to the ESPN report a possible venue for the final if moved would be Wembley stadium. The prospect of an all-English final is there with four clubs still alive in the competition, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and current champions Chelsea.

With travel bans lifting across Europe many supporters will be able to travel to the final and UEFA knows if they decide to move the venue it will have to be sooner rather than later.