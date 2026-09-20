Porto vs Benfica LIVE: First half remains scoreless! (0-0) 2026 Primeira Liga Matchday 7

Porto face Benfica this Sunday, September 20, 2026, at Estadio do Dragao on Matchday 7 of the Primeira Liga. The Dragons will look to take advantage of home-field advantage in one of the biggest games on the Portuguese calendar, while the Eagles will try to take points from one of the toughest venues in the league. Game is underway!
Porto come into the clash looking to maintain their positive start to the season. Francesco Farioli’s side has built one of the most consistent defenses in the league and will look to bring that defensive strength into one of their biggest games of the campaign.
Meanwhile, Benfica have shown strong attacking potential in the opening rounds. The Lisbon side has scored 21 goals in six league matches, with Vangelis Pavlidis emerging as one of their main attacking references. Now, both sides meet in a highly anticipated clash at the Estadio do Dragao.
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20' - Benfica capitalize on Porto error (0-0)
A major mistake from Porto's defense during the buildup as Fernandes loses the ball to Palhinha. He sends a cross into the box, which Bah connects with, but his effort goes well wide.
17' - Pepe's shot is blocked (0-0)
Pepe's right-footed shot from outside the box is blocked after a pass from Pablo Rosario.
13' - Benfica create first clear chance (0-0)
A great move from Benfica as Sudakov continues to stand out, delivering a superb cross to the far post. Prestianni connects with a header, but his effort goes just wide of the goal.
10' - Benfica maintain control (0-0)
Benfica continue to look superior, while Porto try to gain ground with quick transitions and a higher defensive line. However, Benfica keep Porto on the back foot with high pressure, pushing their line above the halfway mark and forcing the hosts to retreat.
5' - Benfica press early (0-0)
Benfica are applying intense pressure on Porto's midfield and defense in the opening minutes, forcing mistakes from the hosts. Gabri Veiga then picks up the first yellow card after a hard challenge on Bah, with the tackle carrying the risk of a possible red card.
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0' - Game is underway! (0-0)
The game gets underway as Porto and Benfica begin their Matchday 7 clash in the 2026 Primeira Liga.
Unavailable players
Porto:
Seko Fofana, injury
Joao Costa, injury
Nehuen Perez, injury
Zaidu Sanusi, injury
Vasco Sousa, injury
Benfica:
Enzo Barrenechea, injury
Head-to-head
Porto vs Benfica's head-to-head record shows that in their previous 41 meetings, Porto have won 20 times, Benfica have won 11 times, and 10 matches have ended in a draw.
Today's referees
Miguel Nogueira, from AF Braga, will referee Porto vs Benfica on Matchday 7. Paulo Bras and Nuno Pires will serve as assistant referees, while Fabio Melo will be the fourth official.
Luis Ferreira will be the VAR, with Joao Bessa Silva as the AVAR.
Start time and how to watch
Porto vs Benfica will get underway at 3:30 PM ET (PT:11:30 AM)
Watch this Primeira Liga match between Porto and Benfica live in the USA on Fanatiz.
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Benfica starting XI
Benfica will line up as follows: Samuel Soares; Alexander Bah, Tomas Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Dahl; Fredrik Aursnes, Palhinha; Rapha Silva, Georgiy Sudakov, Gianluca Prestianni and Vangelis Pavlidis.
Porto confirmed lineup
Porto will line up as follows: Diogo Costa; Alberto Costa, Jan Bednarek, Jakub Kiwior, Martim Fernandes; Victor Froholdt, Pablo Rosario, Gabri Veiga; William, Andre Silva and Pepe.
Porto and Benfica clash in the 2026 Primeira Liga
Welcome to our live blog!
Porto face Benfica this Sunday, September 20, at Estadio do Dragao on Matchday 7.
Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates from this clash in Portugal.
Emilio Abad is a bilingual journalism graduate from Universidad de Especialidad Espíritu Santo. He joined the Bolavip US team in 2024, bringing with him a deep passion for international soccer and basketball. Emilio has gained valuable experience as a news anchor on a university program and completed an internship at Radio Forever in Guayaquil. He has also covered Liga Pro events in Ecuador, highlighting his expertise in sports reporting. Through these roles, he has built a strong foundation in journalism, with a focus on sports media and storytelling.