Porto vs Benfica LIVE: First half remains scoreless! (0-0) 2026 Primeira Liga Matchday 7

Porto face Benfica in the 2026 Primeira Liga Matchday 7. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us for real-time action. Game is underway!

Porto face Benfica this Sunday, September 20, 2026, at Estadio do Dragao on Matchday 7 of the Primeira Liga. The Dragons will look to take advantage of home-field advantage in one of the biggest games on the Portuguese calendar, while the Eagles will try to take points from one of the toughest venues in the league. Game is underway!

Porto come into the clash looking to maintain their positive start to the season. Francesco Farioli’s side has built one of the most consistent defenses in the league and will look to bring that defensive strength into one of their biggest games of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Benfica have shown strong attacking potential in the opening rounds. The Lisbon side has scored 21 goals in six league matches, with Vangelis Pavlidis emerging as one of their main attacking references. Now, both sides meet in a highly anticipated clash at the Estadio do Dragao.