Maritimo vs Porto: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Primeira Liga game on October 10, 2026

Maritimo host FC Porto at Estadio do Marítimo in Matchday 8 of the 2026-27 Primeira Liga, with the visitors arriving as the league leaders. Here is how to watch the clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Maritimo vs Porto Tournament Primeira Liga Date Saturday, October 10, 2026 Time 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Maritimo vs Porto in the USA

Maritimo vs Porto will be available to viewers in the United States through Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Can I watch Maritimo vs Porto for free?

Eligible Fubo subscribers can watch Maritimo vs Porto through the 5-day free trial. The platform’s current official trial page lists a five-day trial for its Pro, Elite, Elite with Sports Plus and Latino plans.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

FC Porto enter Matchday 8 in first place with a perfect seven wins from seven Primeira Liga games and 21 points. Francesco Farioli‘s team has scored 18 goals and conceded only three, giving Porto a +15 goal difference. Their latest league result was a 3-1 victory over Benfica, extending a start that has put them three points clear of Benfica and six ahead of Sporting CP.

Diogo Costa of Porto during the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1 match (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Maritimo, meanwhile, sit 11th with eight points, having collected two wins, two draws and three defeats. The Madeira side has scored eight goals while conceding 12 and comes into the match without a victory in its last five league games. That makes a home result against the leaders particularly valuable as Maritimo look to create more distance from the bottom half of the table.

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The historical matchup also heavily favors Porto. They have won 32 of 46 meetings with Maritimo, while the Madeira club have five victories and there have been nine draws. Porto have also won the last four league meetings between the sides, including a 2-0 victory at Maritimo in February 2023.

What time is the Maritimo vs Porto match?

The match kicks off on Saturday, October 10, at 1:00 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 1:00 PM

Central Time: 12:00 PM

Mountain Time: 11:00 AM

Pacific Time: 10:00 AM