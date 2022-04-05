Benfica will play against Liverpool today, April 5, at the Estadio da Luz for the first leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream this UCL game in the US and Canada.

Benfica are the underdog in this series. Although they come from giving the surprise in the round of 16 against Ajax, it is not the same as facing Liverpool, who today are at a higher level than the Dutch. A neat defense allowed the Portuguese team to win the series against Ajax, and they hope to do the same against the "Reds". They will also have to improve that aspect against a team as strong as Liverpool, especially after the defeat against Braga in the Primeira Liga that left many defensive doubts.

The English come to this instance after winning all the games in the group stage, and struggling to get through to the round of 16, in what seemed to be a quiet series as they beat Inter 2-0 in Italy, but lost 1 -0 in England, leaving the "Nerazurri" very close to equaling the series. Taking this into account, Liverpool will have to be careful so that a series in which they are clearly the favorite, does not get complicated as happened against Inter.

Benfica vs Liverpool: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV and Paramount +

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Benfica vs Liverpool: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Benfica vs Liverpool: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The statistics between these two rivals are quite even. A curious fact is that each time they faced each other there was a winner, so the number of ties is 0 (and if this trend continues this Tuesday, April 5, we will have a winner again). In a total of 10 matches, Liverpool are the dominators with 6 wins against Benfica's 4 and, as explained before, there are no draws between them.

How to watch or live stream Benfica vs Liverpool the US and Canada

The match between Benfica and Liverpool for the first leg of the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options: TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, Galavision.

Benfica vs Liverpool: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly Liverpool are the favorites with 1.37 odds, while Benfica have 8.25. A tie would finish in a 4.80 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all of the UEFA Champions League through BetMGM.

BetMGM Benfica 8.25 Tie 4.80 Liverpool 1.37

*Odds via BetMGM