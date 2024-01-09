Benfica and Sporting Braga face in a very attractive match in the 2023-24 Taça da Liga. Here’s all the information you need to know to follow this match in your country, including TV channel and date.
The Round of 16 of the 2023-24 Taça da Liga has started. In one of the most interesting matches, Benfica will host Sporting Braga. The locals arrive to this game after defeating Famalicão in the fourth round with a 2-0 score.
As for Sporting Braga, they had no problem to advance to the Round of 16 after they were able to defeat Portimonense with a final 4-1 score. This will definitely be a very intense match between two of the greatest clubs in Portugal.
Benfica vs Sporting Braga: Kick-Off Time
Benfica and Sporting Braga will play in the Round of 16 of the 2023-2024 Taça da Liga on Wednesday, January 10, at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.
Argentina: 5:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (AEST) (Thursday)
Bangladesh: 2:45 AM (Thursday)
Belgium: 9:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 3:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:45 PM
Denmark: 9:45 PM
Egypt: 10:45 PM
France: 9:45 PM
Germany: 9:45 PM
Ghana: 8:45 PM
Greece: 10:45 PM
India: 2:15 AM (Saturday)
Indonesia: 4:45 AM (Thursday)
Ireland: 8:45 PM
Israel: 10:45 PM
Italy: 9:45 PM
Jamaica: 3:45 PM
Kenya: 11:45 PM
Malaysia: 4:45 AM (Thursday)
Mexico: 2:45 PM
Morocco: 9:45PM
Netherlands: 9:45 PM
New Zealand: 9:45 AM (Thursday)
Nigeria: 9:45 PM
Norway: 9:45 PM
Philippines: 4:45 AM (Thursday)
Poland: 9:45PM
Portugal: 8:45PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:45PM
Serbia: 9:45PM
Singapore: 4:45AM (Thursday)
South Africa: 10:45 PM
Spain: 9:45 PM
Sweden: 9:45 PM
Switzerland: 9:45 PM
UAE: 12:45 AM (Thursday)
UK: 8:45 PM
United States: 3:45 PM (ET)
How to Watch Benfica vs Sporting Braga in your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: Star+
Australia: RTPi
Brazil: RTPi, NOW NET e Claro, DirecTV GO, Star+, GUIGOESPN2
Canada: RTPi
France: RTPi
Germany: RTPi
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Israel: Sport 2, Sport 4
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+
Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App
Poland: RTPi
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP África, RTP 1
South Africa: RTPi, Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App
Spain: RTPi, LaLiga+ Spain
Sweden: RTPi
Switzerland: RTPi
UK: RTPi
United States: RTPi