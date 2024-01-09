Benfica vs Sporting Braga: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-24 Taça da Liga in your country

Benfica and Sporting Braga face in a very attractive match in the 2023-24 Taça da Liga. Here’s all the information you need to know to follow this match in your country, including TV channel and date.

The Round of 16 of the 2023-24 Taça da Liga has started. In one of the most interesting matches, Benfica will host Sporting Braga. The locals arrive to this game after defeating Famalicão in the fourth round with a 2-0 score.

As for Sporting Braga, they had no problem to advance to the Round of 16 after they were able to defeat Portimonense with a final 4-1 score. This will definitely be a very intense match between two of the greatest clubs in Portugal.

Benfica vs Sporting Braga: Kick-Off Time

Benfica and Sporting Braga will play in the Round of 16 of the 2023-2024 Taça da Liga on Wednesday, January 10, at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

Argentina: 5:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (AEST) (Thursday)

Bangladesh: 2:45 AM (Thursday)

Belgium: 9:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 3:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:45 PM

Denmark: 9:45 PM

Egypt: 10:45 PM

France: 9:45 PM

Germany: 9:45 PM

Ghana: 8:45 PM

Greece: 10:45 PM

India: 2:15 AM (Saturday)

Indonesia: 4:45 AM (Thursday)

Ireland: 8:45 PM

Israel: 10:45 PM

Italy: 9:45 PM

Jamaica: 3:45 PM

Kenya: 11:45 PM

Malaysia: 4:45 AM (Thursday)

Mexico: 2:45 PM

Morocco: 9:45PM

Netherlands: 9:45 PM

New Zealand: 9:45 AM (Thursday)

Nigeria: 9:45 PM

Norway: 9:45 PM

Philippines: 4:45 AM (Thursday)

Poland: 9:45PM

Portugal: 8:45PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:45PM

Serbia: 9:45PM

Singapore: 4:45AM (Thursday)

South Africa: 10:45 PM

Spain: 9:45 PM

Sweden: 9:45 PM

Switzerland: 9:45 PM

UAE: 12:45 AM (Thursday)

UK: 8:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

How to Watch Benfica vs Sporting Braga in your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: Star+

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: RTPi, NOW NET e Claro, DirecTV GO, Star+, GUIGOESPN2

Canada: RTPi

France: RTPi

Germany: RTPi

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Israel: Sport 2, Sport 4

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+

Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Poland: RTPi

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP África, RTP 1

South Africa: RTPi, Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Spain: RTPi, LaLiga+ Spain

Sweden: RTPi

Switzerland: RTPi

UK: RTPi

United States: RTPi