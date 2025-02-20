Lakers’ Luka Doncic makes honest admission after Hornets loss: ‘That can’t happen’

Luka Doncic has yet to show his best form in his first NBA games with the Los Angeles Lakers. His performance on Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets highlighted his struggles to adapt to his new team.

Doncic shot just 5-of-18 from the field, making only one three-pointer in the Lakers’ 100-97 home loss to a team near the bottom of the standings. His five turnovers in the first quarter underscored his lack of chemistry with his teammates and difficulty making the right decisions on the court.

Against the Hornets, the Lakers once again leaned heavily on LeBron James, who, at 40 years old, led the team with 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists. However, his effort was not enough to secure a victory. The Lakers’ reliance on James, despite his strong performance, further emphasizes the need for Doncic to step up and take on the franchise player role expected of him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the game, Doncic addressed the media, admitting he still needs time to find his rhythm. “Obviously, you know, it’s going to take a little time,” Doncic said, per Spectrum SportsNet. “A lot of rustiness from my part. Started the game with four or five turnovers. That can’t happen,“ added the Slovenian star. He was self-critical of his performance and acknowledged the need for improvement.

Advertisement

Doncic’s adjustment with the Lakers

Luka Doncic is averaging 14.7 points on just 35.6% shooting from the field, along with 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 4 turnovers per game in his first three outings. These numbers reflect his struggles in finding his rhythm and fitting into the team’s system.

Advertisement

see also Luka Doncic’s two-word verdict on JJ Redick as Lakers’ coach

If the Lakers want to contend for big goals in the 2024-25 season, Doncic must regain his best form. As the season progresses and he builds chemistry with his teammates, the expectation is that he will rediscover the level that made him one of the league’s brightest stars.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Lakers?

The Lakers’ next two games will be road matchups against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday and the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Saturday. These games will serve as a crucial test for both Doncic and the team as they look to improve their performance and prove they can compete at the highest level. For the Lakers to thrive, Doncic must embrace his leadership role and share the offensive burden alongside LeBron James.