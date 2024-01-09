Dani Alves has been in prison for almost a year now, as he’s been in pre-trial jail since January 20, 2023 after being accussed of sexually assaulting a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022. Throughout this process, he reportedly sought help from Neymar and his family.

According to UOL Esporte, the Brazilian turned to his former Barcelona teammate for financial and legal assist as he remains in custody at the Brians 2 prison on the outskirts of Barcelona.

The report claims that the Al-Hilal star’s father, Neymar da Silva Santos, has transferred money to help Alves pay a €150,000 fine to the Spanish courts for “mitigating compensation for damaged caused,” which could help reduce the defender’s sentence in case of conviction.

In addition, Alves reportedly appointed one of the longest-serving legal representatives of Neymar Sr.’s companies, Gustavo Xisto, as his attorney on June 28, 2023. On the same day, the 40-year-old removed Dinorah Santana, his ex-wife, from the management of his assets.

Dani Alves waiting for trial

Accussed of sexual assault by a woman last year, Alves has remained on remand despite multiple attempts from his attorneys to be released on bail as the court considered him a flight risk.

Alves has denied the accusations. First he denied having any sexual contact with the woman in question, then he admitted having sex but claimed it was consensual. The defender said he initially lied about the intercourse because he didn’t want his wife to find out he cheated on her.

After months in custody, Alves was indicted on August 2, 2023 as the court considered there was enough evidence to open a trial, which will start on February 5, 2024. A spanish prosecutor seeks a nine-year prison sentence for Alves, while the alleged victim’s defense are asking for a 12-year jail term.