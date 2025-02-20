Yankees star Aaron Judge considers playing for Team USA in World Baseball Classic: ‘It would be cool’

Aaron Judge, star outfielder for the New York Yankees, is regarded as one of the best baseball players in the world. Over his nine-year career in New York, Judge has amassed numerous accolades, including two American League MVP awards in the last three MLB seasons. Despite being 33 years old, all signs suggest he still has many years of high-level performance ahead of him.

Though he has enjoyed his time with the Yankees, Judge recently revealed that he would like to play for another team one day: Team USA. In an interview with FOX Sports’ Deesha Thosar, he was asked if he would consider representing the U.S. in the World Baseball Classic. His response left the door open to the possibility, albeit with some reservations.

“I think that would be pretty fun. It just depends. See where I’m at in my career at that point. Hopefully, they still want me,” Judge said. The next World Baseball Classic is set for 2026, and Team USA will be looking for redemption after falling to Japan in the 2023 final.

The World Baseball Classic as a goal and motivation

For Judge, the idea of representing his country in the tournament is a great source of motivation. “It would be cool to represent your country,” he said. “[Team USA] made it to the finals, but they didn’t win it. So we gotta win it. We’ll see. We’ll see.” His desire to help lead Team USA to victory adds extra intrigue to the Yankees star’s potential participation.

In recent editions of the World Baseball Classic, baseball’s biggest stars have joined their national teams. In 2023, Team USA featured former MVPs like Mike Trout and Mookie Betts. Adding Aaron Judge to the roster would undoubtedly bolster the team’s chances, as his power at the plate, defensive skills, and leadership would be invaluable assets.

What’s next for Aaron Judge?

Judge’s participation in the 2026 World Baseball Classic will depend on several factors, including his health, contract status, and career priorities at that time. However, his comments suggest that donning the Team USA jersey is an exciting prospect for him—one that could very well become a reality in the near future.