The Los Angeles Lakers‘ start to the season hasn’t been as dominant as expected following the addition of Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. With a 2-1 record, Lakers fans are looking for more from the team, as LeBron James continues to do everything he can to lift the squad through early-season challenges. However, their recent loss to the Charlotte Hornets exposed some concerning issues.

After the game, LeBron spoke with the media about the narrow three-point defeat and weighed in on Luka’s performance. He also addressed a major topic of discussion: the failed trade for Hornets center Mark Williams.

Williams appeared set to join the Lakers, with contract terms and trade details in place, but the deal fell apart due to medical concerns after he failed his physical. Given the team’s current struggles, his absence could prove to be a significant setback.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked about Williams following the loss to Charlotte, James kept his response blunt. “He was never a teammate. He never stepped into the locker room. We’ve never seen him. I just got back to what it was before, nothing changed playing against him,” LeBron said.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers star.

Advertisement

LeBron’s take on Austin Reaves’ ejection

As the Lakers continue their push for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, LeBron addressed the team’s disappointing loss to the Hornets. While the result was unexpected, he remained confident about the challenges ahead and shared his thoughts on Austin Reaves’ ejection.

Advertisement

see also Former NBA champion breaks silence on why he shoved Lakers star LeBron James: ‘I was sick of…’

“It deflated us a little when you lose a big piece like that. We dropped the F-bomb too many times, but he [Austin Reaves] only said it at the start. He left the team out there alone, so I think it’s pretty clear he didn’t repeat it,” LeBron said.

Advertisement

With the Lakers’ current situation, the upcoming games will be crucial to their playoff hopes. If LeBron and Luka Doncic can lead their respective teams to key victories, a deep postseason run, even a trip to the Finals, remains within reach.

LeBron’s decision to skip the All-Star game

LeBron James’ decision to sit out the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday sparked mixed reactions, with some viewing it as disrespectful. Former NBA player Chandler Parsons weighed in on the situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The problem I have with LeBron James not wanting to play against the Rising Stars is that all these other NBA players have to play against his son… Would he have played if Bronny James was a Rising Star?“ Parsons told the media.