The longstanding rivals Benfica and Sporting CP are set to clash once more in the second leg of the 2023/2024 Taça de Portugal semifinals. This comprehensive overview offers detailed insights into the match, including its venue, along with a diverse range of viewing options accessible on television or through live streaming platforms in your country.
Get ready for a thrilling showdown as two archrivals collide in a high-stakes second leg, vying for a coveted spot in the grand final of the 2023/2024 Taça de Portugal. The winner of this intense encounter will go head-to-head against the victor of the Porto versus Guimaraes series, which kicked off with a goalless draw in the first leg.
Sporting CP and Benfica, currently locked in a fierce battle atop the Primeira Liga standings, will leave no stone unturned in their quest for victory. Sporting CP, leading the league by a narrow one-point margin with a game in hand, enter as the favorite. However, Benfica, their closest rivals, are determined to overturn their 2-1 defeat from the first leg and secure a place in the final.
Benfica vs Sporting CP: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Australia: 6:45 AM (April 3)
Canada: 3:45 PM
France: 9:45 PM
Germany: 9:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Portugal: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 9:45 PM
UK: 8:45 PM
USA: 3:45 PM (ET)
Benfica vs Sporting CP: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Australia: RTPi
Canada: RTPi
France: RTPi
Germany: RTPi
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Africa, RTP 1, Sport TV1, RTP Play
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
United Kingdom: RTPi
USA: Fubo (free trial), RTPi