The longstanding rivals Benfica and Sporting CP are set to clash once more in the second leg of the 2023/2024 Taça de Portugal semifinals. This comprehensive overview offers detailed insights into the match, including its venue, along with a diverse range of viewing options accessible on television or through live streaming platforms in your country.

Get ready for a thrilling showdown as two archrivals collide in a high-stakes second leg, vying for a coveted spot in the grand final of the 2023/2024 Taça de Portugal. The winner of this intense encounter will go head-to-head against the victor of the Porto versus Guimaraes series, which kicked off with a goalless draw in the first leg.

Sporting CP and Benfica, currently locked in a fierce battle atop the Primeira Liga standings, will leave no stone unturned in their quest for victory. Sporting CP, leading the league by a narrow one-point margin with a game in hand, enter as the favorite. However, Benfica, their closest rivals, are determined to overturn their 2-1 defeat from the first leg and secure a place in the final.

Benfica vs Sporting CP: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Australia: 6:45 AM (April 3)

Canada: 3:45 PM

France: 9:45 PM

Germany: 9:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Portugal: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 9:45 PM

UK: 8:45 PM

USA: 3:45 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Sporting CP: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: RTPi

Canada: RTPi

France: RTPi

Germany: RTPi

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Africa, RTP 1, Sport TV1, RTP Play

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

United Kingdom: RTPi

USA: Fubo (free trial), RTPi