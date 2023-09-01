Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Primeira Liga in your country

Benfica and Vitoria Guimaraes will face each other this Saturday, September 3 for the Matchday 4 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Benfica have had an excellent start to the season and is eager to compete in all the tournaments they participate in. They began with a victory against Porto in the Portuguese Super Cup and have since earned 6 points out of 9 in the Primeira Liga. As defending champions of this tournament, their objective is to contend for the top position.

However, they face a challenging match against Vitoria Guimaraes, a team that is also striving to compete at the highest level. Vitoria Guimaraes, along with Porto and Sporting Lisboa, is one of the three teams that have secured victories in their first three games.

Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:15 PM

Australia: 5:15 AM (September 3)

Brazil: 4:15 PM

Canada: 3:15 PM

Croatia: 9:15 PM

France: 9:15 PM

Germany: 9:15 PM

Greece: 10:15 PM

Israel: 10:15 PM

Italy: 9:15 PM

Netherlands: 9:15 PM

Philippines: 3:15 AM (September 3)

Poland: 9:15 PM

Portugal: 8:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:15 PM

Serbia: 9:15 PM

South Africa: 9:15 PM

Spain: 9:15 PM

Sweden: 9:15 PM

Switzerland: 9:15 PM

UK: 8:15 PM

United States: 3:15 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Canada: Benfica TV INT.

Croatia: Sport club 3 Croatia

France: Benfica TV INT.

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

International: Bet365, Onefootball, GOLTV Play

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: DAZN

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Portugal: Benfica TV

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: SportKlub 3 Serbia

Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, Benfica TV INT.

United Kingdom: Benfica TV INT.

USA: GolTV Espanol, GOLTV, Benfica TV INT.