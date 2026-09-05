Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for MLS game on September 5, 2026

Inter Miami host Atlanta United at Nu Stadium in an MLS regular-season clash with playoff implications. Lionel Messi and the Herons enter after a record-breaking win, while Atlanta look to respond. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Tournament Major League Soccer Date Saturday, September 5, 2026 Time 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United in the USA

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United will be available live on Apple TV in the United States. The 2026 MLS media-rights arrangement makes every regular-season match available through a subscription, with no separate MLS Season Pass required.

Can I watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United for free?

Apple TV currently offers a 7-day free trial for MLS, meaning eligible new subscribers can use the trial to watch Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United without paying during the trial period.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Inter Miami return to MLS action on September 5, and the timing could hardly be more interesting. The Herons are coming off their biggest regular-season win in club history, a 7-1 demolition of CF MontrEal, in which Lionel Messi scored four times and added an assist. The result ended a five-game winless run across all competitions and earned Messi another MLS Player of the Matchday award.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami during the MLS match (Source: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

That performance changed the mood around Miami, but the challenge now is to turn one spectacular night into sustained momentum. Messi leads the MLS scoring race with 18 goals, and Inter Miami’s attack has become the centerpiece of their push near the top of the Eastern Conference.

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With the regular season entering its decisive stretch, another home victory would be valuable as the Herons look to secure a strong playoff position and keep their hopes of another MLS title alive.

Atlanta United arrive in a very different situation. The Five Stripes are trying to recover from a difficult campaign and will face one of the league’s most dangerous attacks on the road.

The matchup also carries an additional storyline because Gerardo “Tata” Martino is back in charge of Atlanta after previously leading the club to its historic 2018 MLS Cup title. Martino knows Inter Miami particularly well from his time coaching the Herons alongside Messi.

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Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: Predicted Lineups

Inter Miami (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair; Noah Allen, Maximiliano Falcon, Casemiro, Ian Fray; Telasco Segovia, Yannick Bright, Rodrigo De Paul; German Berterame, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi.

Atlanta United (4-3-1-2): Lucas Hoyos; Enea Mihaj, Junior Alonso, Paulo Diaz, Tomas Jacob; Will Reilly, Tristan Muyumba, Cooper Sanchez; Aleksei Miranchuk; Miguel Almiron, Fafa Picault.

What time is the Inter Miami vs Atlanta United match?

The Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United match kicks off on Saturday, September 5, at 7:30 PM ET at Nu Stadium. Major League Soccer and Inter Miami’s official schedule both confirm the 7:30 PM ET start time.

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