Why isn’t Rodri playing today for Barcelona vs Athletic Club in 2026-27 LaLiga Matchday 1?

Marquee summer signing Rodri will not make Barcelona's starting lineup for their 2026–27 LaLiga opener against Athletic Club as the marquee midfielder works his way back to full match fitness.

Barcelona will kick off their LaLiga slate against Athletic Club without marquee summer signing Rodri in the starting XI. Fresh off winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain, the star midfielder continues his recovery following off-season back surgery.

Rodri will begin the match on the bench as he works his way back to full match fitness. Officially unveiled by the club a few weeks ago, the former Manchester City star is still conditioning following his procedure.

With Barcelona looking to keep pace at the top of the LaLiga table, Rodri could feature as a second-half substitute. Meanwhile, fellow summer acquisition Anthony Gordon has already made his debut for the squad, appearing in a dominant 5-0 victory over Elche.

Advertisement

Ahead of the season, pundit Steve McManaman sat down with Bolavip US to discuss Gordon’s fit with the team. For Barcelona supporters, featuring both Gordon and Rodri in the squad signals major ambition for the campaign ahead.

FC Barcelona unveil new signing Rodri.

Barcelona’s starting XI against Athletic Club

While Rodri awaits an opportunity off the bench, head coach Hansi Flick has named his strongest available lineup for Barcelona’s second fixture of the domestic campaign in LaLiga.

Advertisement

Here is Barcelona’s starting XI:

Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia

Defenders: Xavi Espart, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin

Midfielders: Marc Bernal, Pedri, Fermin Lopez

Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon

Anticipation is high for the midfielder’s debut, with fans in the stands eager to catch a glimpse of the World Cup champion in action following his successful tenure with Manchester City.